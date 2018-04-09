Nelson Mandela's widow‚ Graça Machel‚ paid an emotional tribute to her “big sister”‚ the late Winnie-Mazikizela Mandela‚ on Monday at Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg.

Machel painted a picture of how wonderful it would have been for Mama Madikizela-Mandela to have heard all the praises while she was still alive.

She acknowledged that she had not yet fully processed the pain she was going through following the loss of the liberation struggle icon.

“It is too early‚ really too early for us to be able to process the pain we are going through. As a nation‚ we tend to wake up‚ to realise who are the people who have made us as a nation‚ people who sacrificed so much for us. We tend only to wake up and to recognise them when they leave‚” said Machel.

In a teary tribute‚ she spoke of how South Africa could have done better to honour the mother of the nation while she was still alive.

“Can you imagine‚ how wonderful it would have been for Mama to sit amongst us‚ to listen to all those tributes which have been outpouring... Don’t you think it would have been only fair that she would hear‚ and listen from all segments of our society who united and they forgot all the small differences and came together simply as her children and told her ‘mama‚ we love you’‚ don’t you think it would have been so wonderful?