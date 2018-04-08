South Africa

Headless body discovered in street of North West mining town

By Staff reporter - 08 April 2018 - 14:36
North West police have appealed to the public to help them identify a man whose headless body was discovered lying in a street in the mining town of Mooinooi on Thursday.

The victim‚ believed to be in his 30s‚ was dressed in a brown t-shirt‚ a blue jersey‚ pair of black jeans and brown waist belt.

Police have requested anyone with information that might lead to identification of the body or locating the family of the deceased to call Detective Sergeant Sello on 079 357 4633 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

