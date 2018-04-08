He said it was important to affirm again‚ in their guiding documents‚ “that which is important and sacred to us”.

“We must hand over to future generations of DA members that which is close to our heart and which guides our actions. That is what we have done this weekend‚ and I thank you for supporting me in doing it‚” he added.

He said the party over the weekend had reaffirmed that their purpose as democrats was not to fight for a better behaved ANC‚ but for an entirely new government for South Africa.

But during a media conference after his speech‚ Maimane had to defend the outcome of the conference for electing only Refiloe Ntsekhe to its national leadership.

The only other woman on the structure is Western Cape health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo‚ who was elected to the structure by the DA Women’s Network and not the full congress.

Maimane said he was one of the people who advanced the idea that there were too many people left out in leadership‚ especially women.

“I have a genuine interest in making sure that in all our structures and in all our leadership spaces. I think we can’t be dismissive of the fact that in provinces we have also seen the election of great female members‚” said Maimane.

He said his party had also elected a number of female mayors in municipalities where they govern.

“Do I want to set a threshold here and say ‘we will have so many women‚ 50% must be women?’ I can’t‚ I don’t subscribe to quotas. Do I want more female leaders? Of course I do‚” he said.

Maimane said the only way to fix the problem was to go out and attract more women into politics.