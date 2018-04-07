One of Eskom’s new directors has quit after a high court hearing in which he was criticised for calling an experienced chartered accountant a "female employment equity" candidate.

Mark Lamberti submitted his resignation on Friday evening‚ public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Saturday. “His resignation was duly accepted‚” he said.

In his resignation letter‚ Lamberti told Gordhan: “This decision is motivated by my fiduciary duty to Eskom and my consistent and proven record of acting in so far as possible in the best interests of South Africa.”

The Imperial CEO said his decision to quit had been sparked by the March 23 judgment in the high court in Pretoria.

Adila Chowan‚ a former employee at Imperial’s subsidiary‚ Associated Motor Holdings‚ brought a court application against Lamberti last year after she was fired for misconduct in September 2015. She was summarily suspended and investigated after she laid a grievance over Lamberti's comments.

Judge Piet Meyer found Chowan to be a credible witness who gave reliable evidence about how she was sidelined from being appointed as company CFO – despite promises made to her by Lamberti. He said Chowan's belief that she had suffered racial and gender discrimination was "justified"‚ based on the facts before the court.