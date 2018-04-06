South Africa

Manuel rips into Magashule about restoration of Winnie’s Brandfort home

By Nico Gous - 06 April 2018 - 07:00
Trevor Manuel rips into Ace Magashule about restoration of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s Brandfort home.
Trevor Manuel rips into Ace Magashule about restoration of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s Brandfort home.
Image: MASI LOSI

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel ripped into ANC secretary-general and former Free State Premier Ace Magashule on the restoration of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s house in Brandfort.

She was banished to Brandfort in the Free State from 1977 to 1986.

“This is the same [former] Premier who protests the approvals for the Estina dairy [project] totalling some R220 million in two weeks. This is the same former Premier whose daughter is a beneficiary of a R130 million housing contract‚ but now informs us that this minuscule project to restore the house to which our mother was banished has taken 11 years and can’t get done‚” Manuel said.

“He says well everybody knows the money hasn’t disappeared. Where is the money that was budgeted for? And even the numbers he talks about for the restoration of that very basic house‚ for the R3 million he talks about‚ what does he want to do? Does he want to gold plate the window frames? Does he want to put in a jacuzzi? Does he also want to air condition the house? No‚ that must remain that place of pain.”

Manuel spoke on Thursday night at a memorial service at St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town. Madikizela-Mandela died on Monday at the age of 81 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg after a long illness due to which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones‚ the family said in an official statement.

Manuel said Madikizela-Mandela “kept the flag flying” at the coalface of the struggle against apartheid when others were imprisoned on Robben Island.

“It was Winnie in her deep resolve to be and live and fight and lead. It is that self-discovery that made her as strong and as uncompromising as we all knew her to be‚” Manuel said.

“Not even those of us who tasted the hors d’oeuvres of solitary confinement have the right to judge.”

ANC NEC visits Madikizela-Mandela's Soweto home

A large ANC flag flew outside the house of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto on Thursday morning.
News
1 day ago

Madikizela-Mandela died peacefully‚ with her family by her side: family spokesman

The Mandela family has confirmed that struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela passed away on Monday following a "long illness".
News
3 days ago

Moment of silence at all PSL matches for Madikizela-Mandela

The Premier Soccer League has said that a moment of silence will be observed at all matches in honour of struggle hero Winnie Madikizela-Mandela ...
Sport
3 days ago

The story of Winnie Mandela, 'Mother of the Nation'

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's marriage to Nelson Mandela and her anti-apartheid activism ensured many South Africans saw her as "the mother of the ...
News
3 days ago

'I did a military salute' - Jeff Radebe at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's deathbed

Jeff Radebe never thought he would arrive at Johannesburg's Milpark Netcare Hospital to find Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela lifeless.
News
1 day ago

'She was an example to all' - Zuma praises Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Former president Jacob Zuma says the country has lost one of its pillars and strong leader in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
News
2 days ago

You lived a full and important life‚ says Idris Elba on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

Idris Elba has joined millions of people across the world in paying tribute to struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
News
3 days ago

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to receive state funeral of the highest kind for a civilian

Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will receive a state funeral of the highest kind for a civilian.
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
X