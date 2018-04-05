Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to receive state funeral of the highest kind for a civilian
Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will receive a state funeral of the highest kind for a civilian.
This was announced by Inter-ministerial Committee (IMC) chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma during a media briefing at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday morning.
Dlamini-Zuma confirmed details including that Madikizela-Mandela's funeral service would be held at the stadium in Soweto where members of the public will be able to attend.
"Our government has befittingly declared an official state category one funeral which entails elements of military ceremonial honours," Dlamini-Zuma said.
President Cyril Ramaphosa established the IMC and declared ten days of national mourning after the Madikizela-Mandela, 81, died at the Netcare Milpark Hospital on Monday.
Dlamini-Zuma, who attended the briefing alongside other cabinet ministers including communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, said the funeral was meant to honour a civilian with "extraordinary credentials".
She said the national flag will be flown at half mast at flag stations across the South Africa and diplomatic missions abroad.
Dlamini-Zuma said condolence books were also set up at international ports of entry, provincial legislatures and the Union Buildings.
She said they were also looking into the possibility of holding the memorial service at the Orlando Stadium however this was yet to be confirmed.
"It is ofcourse with a sense of sadness to accept that she has departed from this world but also with a sense of pride that she lived to ultimately see freedom for her people," Dlamini-Zuma said.
