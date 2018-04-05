Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to receive state funeral of the highest kind for a civilian

Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela will receive a state funeral of the highest kind for a civilian.

This was announced by Inter-ministerial Committee (IMC) chairwoman Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma during a media briefing at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday morning.

Dlamini-Zuma confirmed details including that Madikizela-Mandela's funeral service would be held at the stadium in Soweto where members of the public will be able to attend.

"Our government has befittingly declared an official state category one funeral which entails elements of military ceremonial honours," Dlamini-Zuma said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa established the IMC and declared ten days of national mourning after the Madikizela-Mandela, 81, died at the Netcare Milpark Hospital on Monday.