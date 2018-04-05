Makukhanye Senior Secondary School in Lusikisiki has an alarming number of overage learners - 135 pupils between the ages of 20-25.

Commenting on this shocking revelation‚ Eastern Cape MEC for education Mandla Makupula says learners who lack capacity for pure academic schooling to be compelled‚ through policy‚ to try their luck in technical education.

The school’s total learner population is 1‚162‚ making this the worst school with overage learners as 12% of its pupils are above the average age in the grades between 10 and 12.

The existing laws that govern the school system in the country stipulate that learners who are in the school system but have become overage because of repeating grades may not be refused continued education.