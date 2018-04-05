“Leave me alone‚ leave me alone‚” were the pleas from Alroy Kerspey‚ who walks with the aid of crutches‚ as traffic police yanked him around by his shirt collar in Knysna on Thursday.

Kerspey‚ 46‚ became involved in an altercation with traffic officers in the coastal town when he could not produce his driver’s licence. He drives an automatic vehicle as he only has the use of one leg.

Kerspey and his wife‚ Mercia‚ 39‚ were travelling along the main road‚ where they have a shop‚ when they were pulled over.

“The officers pulled him over. They asked him for his licence. His licence was in another vehicle. The officers then all of a sudden pulled him out of the car‚” she said.

“That is when I grabbed my phone to film them. My husband is disabled and he has a heart problem. My husband had polio as a child and he could never walk on his own. They shoved him in their car and they took him to the police station.”