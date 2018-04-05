Fortune Moyo is still perplexed by how an ordinary day turned into a nightmare when his boss flew into a rage and threw boiling water on him - all because he ate leftover sauce.

Moyo‚ 20‚ of Diepsloot‚ Johannesburg‚ reported for duty as usual on March 18 at the Rodizio Brazilian Restaurant in Fourways‚ where he works as a cleaner. His boss had just bought bread for the staff – as he usually does on Sundays - but that act of kindness was followed by a warning of the evil to come‚ said Moyo‚ who has been working at the restaurant since the age of 16.

“He said that he is going to kill one person today‚” he said.

“My colleague had cooked an oxtail in one pot and then poured the stew into another pot that would be used to serve the customers. But the one which had been used to cook the oxtail had some sauce left in it. Then one of the guys who work at the background came to fetch the pot to where it was supposed to be cleaned.”

Moyo said that after the staff boiled water for tea and he mixed some of the oxtail sauce with spaghetti he had kept from the previous day‚ his boss‚ who had been watching them on camera‚ confronted them‚ asking why they were eating his oxtail.

“I explained to him that it was not the oxtail but some sauce that was left in the pot. He then asked who gave this to me and I explained. He then went to call the chef‚ asking him why he had given the staff his oxtail. The chef also told him that it was not the case.”

“He then started swearing and shouting at everyone. He then started to be rude and questioned why I had not eaten the spaghetti yesterday. He became angry and simply grabbed the kettle with boiling water and threw it on me and I got seriously burned. There other of my colleagues who were also burned but I got serious burns because was close.”

“He then started going crazy‚ smashing the cups that people were going to use to drink tea.”

Moyo suffered serious chest‚ arm and stomach burns‚ and less serious burns to his face. Three of his colleagues were also burnt.

This is a developing story.