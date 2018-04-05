It is not only women and young girls who are victims of sexual abuse by men of the cloth‚ the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) revealed on Thursday.

“There are boys and young men too. We are worried about these boys and men. Their healing may be longer. It may be more difficult but we will do whatever it takes in terms of psychological support and whatever support they feel they may need at that point‚” said CRL chairperson‚ Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva.

She was speaking at the CRL offices in Braamfontein where they are a holding a discussion with survivors of sexual abuse by religious leaders and traditional healers.

Among some of the people taking part in the discussions are young girls who allegedly fell victim to a controversial Nigerian pastor‚ who was arrested for sexually assaulting some of his perish members last year.