ANC NEC visits Madikizela-Mandela's Soweto home

By Ernest Mabuza - 05 April 2018 - 11:31
A large ANC flag flew outside the house of the late struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto on Thursday morning as African National Congress national executive committee members arrived to offer their condolences.

A truck bedecked with ANC colours‚ serving as a stage‚ was parked outside the house and played struggle songs as mourners moved to the rhythm of the music from loud speakers on the platform.

A throng of people sang struggle songs as NEC members filed inside Madikizela-Mandela's house to pay their last respects.

One of the NEC members‚ Minister of Small Business Development Lindiwe Zulu‚ said the NEC was visiting the house to pay its last respects to the family of Madikizela-Mandela.

"Up to her last breath‚ she remained a member of the ANC. We are here to pay our last respects‚" Zulu said.

She said the ANC was working together with her family to ensure a dignified burial for her.

At a separate briefing‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ leading an interministerial committee helping to organise Madikizela-Mandela's official funeral proceedings‚ said condolence books were being opened for the public at various venues such as Union Buildings‚ Tuynhuys‚ the OR Tambo International Airport.

Dlamini-Zuma said condolence books would also be placed at Brandfort‚ Mbizana and Mthatha.

She thanked everyone across the globe for their overwhelming support to the family since Madikizela-Mandela's passing on Monday. "We have witnessed how people from all walks of life‚ including the media‚ are coming together to celebrate and reflect on the selfless sacrifices made by Mama Winnie‚" she noted.

