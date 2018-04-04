Winnie disobeyed orders from ANC leadership to disband football club: Mbeki

Madikizela-Mandela was convicted in 1991 of kidnapping and being an accessory in the assault of Stompie Seipei‚ one of the boys who were kidnapped. Her six-year jail sentence was reduced to a fine and a suspended two-year sentence on appeal. Tambo and Mbeki were in Lusaka in Zambia at the time.

Mbeki said: “He (Tambo) tried very hard to say to her that this behaviour is not right‚ but didn’t respond until later.”

Mbeki said Madikizela-Mandela should be remembered as one individual in the collective that had fought against apartheid.

“We need to find a way. Yes‚ indeed‚ recognise individuals‚ but let’s also recognise that these are not people that worked as individuals. These are people that worked in a collective.”

Mbeki compared her with Albertina Sisulu‚ wife of Walter Sisulu.

“It was correct of of the ANC to say‚ let’s mark the centenary of the birth of Albertina Sisulu. I don’t think Ma Sisulu got the same media exposure as Winnie did‚ but you can’t say that she has played a lesser role.”