Paroled ANC hitman Russell Ngubo is back in the custody of the Department of Correctional Services after he handed himself over on Wednesday.

Ngubo is accused of violating his parole conditions by leaving the province.

In December the controversial former prisons boss‚ having been paroled less than a week‚ was tipped to be part of a security detail at the ANC’s National Elective Congress in Nasrec by the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association.

The bid to deploy Ngubo to the conference was scuppered by stringent parole conditions which prevented him leaving Msunduzi in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Witness reported that Ngubo had led DCS officials and the police on a week-long game of “hide and seek”.

The paper reported that Ngubo had flown to the ANC headquarters‚ Luthuli House‚ to plead for a presidential pardon.

He was also accused of disrupting recent ANC branch general meetings in Impendle‚ his home town.