Paroled ANC hitman hands himself over after week-long ‘hide and seek’
Paroled ANC hitman Russell Ngubo is back in the custody of the Department of Correctional Services after he handed himself over on Wednesday.
Ngubo is accused of violating his parole conditions by leaving the province.
In December the controversial former prisons boss‚ having been paroled less than a week‚ was tipped to be part of a security detail at the ANC’s National Elective Congress in Nasrec by the Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association.
The bid to deploy Ngubo to the conference was scuppered by stringent parole conditions which prevented him leaving Msunduzi in KwaZulu-Natal.
The Witness reported that Ngubo had led DCS officials and the police on a week-long game of “hide and seek”.
The paper reported that Ngubo had flown to the ANC headquarters‚ Luthuli House‚ to plead for a presidential pardon.
He was also accused of disrupting recent ANC branch general meetings in Impendle‚ his home town.
Ngubo had purportedly approached the Pietermaritzburg High Court with an urgent application to interdict the police from harassing him.
The resultant order was that he had to hand himself over on Wednesday.
Department of Correctional Services spokesman Thulani Mdluli confirmed that Ngubo had handed himself over to officials.
He could not be drawn to comment on whether the convicted murder would be detained‚ or if his parole had been revoked. The former ANC branch chairman and senior prisons official was jailed in 2005 for two murders committed in 1995.
He was sentenced to 25 years for the murders of an IFP leader‚ Nash Ngubane‚ and IFP supporter Amon Mshengu.