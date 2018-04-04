Mama Winnie should have been president but forces in ANC could not allow this to happen: Malema

Malema said Madikizela-Mandela earned the title of being called the mother of the nation.

“We have lost a fearless fighter‚ a giant and a mother of the nation – a title which was bestowed on her by the people of South Africa. They declared her a mother of the nation – a position you don’t get elected to. You earn the title through the struggles you wage with your people.

“Because Mama was living among her people and has never betrayed her people‚ they gave her the title the mother of the nation. That is what we are here to celebrate – a life of a person who has never looked down on black people‚” he said.

Born Nomzamo Winifred Madikizela-Mandela‚ the struggle icon died on Monday at the age of 81 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

She died after a long illness‚ for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones‚ the family said in an official statement.

Malema lashed at those who were critics of Madikizela-Mandela and were now pretending to have been close friends of hers. “We have seen the people who did not want Mama Winnie frequenting this house and playing some leading role. They want to distort the real Winnie Mandela…