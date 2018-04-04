Love-mad man kills teen law student Lesego Lekoko

A 19-year-old Unisa law student was stabbed and killed by a neighbour after rebuffing his advances.

The neighbour David Mphandla was later found dead in his home after he hanged himself.

Lesego Lekoko died on Sunday afternoon in Evaton, in the Vaal, after being stabbed several times with a butcher's knife. Lesego's sister Carly Lekoko yesterday told Sowetan that Mphandla had been courting her sister for about a month.

"I came here on Sunday to visit Lesego and we were sitting and chatting before David came to ask for her. I met him at the door when he knocked and it looked like his eyes were burning with anger."

According to Lekoko, Mphandla left but returned 10 minutes later and asked Lesego to accompany him somewhere.

"Lesego told him she didn't want to but he begged her, saying he needed to talk to her.

"They left while I was bathing my baby. I then went out after them because I could tell this guy looked angry and would probably attack my sister."

An emotional Lekoko said that when she followed the pair outside, she heard Lesego screaming. She found her sister lying on the ground and clutching her stomach.

"She was alone and was holding onto her intestines while screaming for help. The guy fled and went to his house after stabbing her."

While sitting with her sister, Lekoko received a message from one of the neighbours who told her Mphandla hanged himself.

Lekoko said Mphandla had approached her a month ago asking for a meeting as he wanted to discuss the prospect of dating her sister.

"I told him I was not interested in meeting with him because I had nothing to discuss with him because my sister is young. [Lesego] went as far as changing her phone number numerous times to avoid his calls."

Lekoko said she warned Lesego to stay away from Mphandla, and that she told her she was already being harassed for love by Mphandla.

"She said she told him that she doesn't love him and he was harassing her."

Lekoko described her sister as kind and reserved.

"She kept to herself and didn't go out much. She focused on her studies and was a good person; she didn't deserve this. We're all shocked and shattered, we're only able to express ourselves in tears."

Maria Mphanya, Mphandla's mother, said they were equally shocked by the stabbing. "We don't know what happened between the two of them. We're sad and feel guilty for what our child did."

Captain Teboho Lephoto said they were investigating separate cases of murder and an inquest.