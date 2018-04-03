The leader of the ANC Women’s League Bathabile Dlamini says the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was good enough to be the president of the country but women failed to be brave and fight for this to happen.

Speaking outside Madikizela-Mandela’s home in Orlando West‚ Soweto‚ Dlamini said Mam’ Winnie played a crucial role in developing the kind of leaders the ANCWL had today.

“Mam’ Winnie had a beautiful heart. She was beautiful outside and inside. She always stood with the poor. She always fought for the powerless. Even when the enemy was trying to take her off the path‚ no one could be able to sink down her spirit because she was always with the people.

“Therefore our leadership must learn from Mam’ Winnie. We must pick up her spear and always be with the people. The ANCWL will have its own memorial services throughout the country because Mama was the president of the ANCWL.

“She is the one who used to tell us about the struggles of Charlotte Maxeke‚ Lilian Ngoyi‚ Rahima Moosa and Dorothy Nyembe… We must think about the struggles of these women. We must not think about ourselves‚” Dlamini said.