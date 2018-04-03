South Africa

Soweto streets closed off near the home of Madikizela-Mandela as mourners gather

By Penwell Dlamini - 03 April 2018 - 12:03
Members of the EFF approach Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's family home in Orlando, Soweto. Party leader Julius Malema has also arrived.
EFF for Winnie Mandela - Members of the EFF approach Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's family home in Orlando, Soweto. Party leader Julius Malema has also arrived.
Image: Alaister Russell

Political leaders have continued to visit the home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Orlando West‚ Soweto‚ on Tuesday morning.

The roads leading to the house have been closed and only journalists are allowed in. Police and the metro cops can been seen on every street corner leading to the house.

A throng of journalists has already camped outside the house to see those visiting Madikizela-Mandela’s home. Madikizela-Mandela’s neighbours were still coming in and out of the home to offer their condolences to their beloved mother.

Opposition party leaders also joined the mourners. Economic Freedom Fighters Gauteng provincial chair Mandisa Mashego was accompanied by the party’s general secretary Godrich Gardee.

Madikizela-Mandela‚ a stalwart in the fight against apartheid‚ died on Monday at the age of 81 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

She died after a long illness‚ for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully on Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones‚ the family said in an official statement.

READ MORE:

EFF elevates Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to 'divine' status

"In our eyes‚ she is the perfect image of the Divine."
News
4 hours ago

Mthethwa warns against negative comments on Mama Winnie's past

Nathi Mthethwa has called on people to remember Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's contribution towards liberating SA.
News
2 hours ago

TOKYO SEXWALE | Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was a candle in the wind

When a person dies, you get people asking: "How did she or he die?"
Opinion
4 hours ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
Social media mourns the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
X