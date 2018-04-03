Soweto streets closed off near the home of Madikizela-Mandela as mourners gather
Political leaders have continued to visit the home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Orlando West‚ Soweto‚ on Tuesday morning.
The roads leading to the house have been closed and only journalists are allowed in. Police and the metro cops can been seen on every street corner leading to the house.
A throng of journalists has already camped outside the house to see those visiting Madikizela-Mandela’s home. Madikizela-Mandela’s neighbours were still coming in and out of the home to offer their condolences to their beloved mother.
Members of the ANCWL enter the home of #WinnieMandela in Soweto to pay their respects this morning pic.twitter.com/aQhi1HDws9— Mama_ka_Liliza (@Zoemahopo) April 3, 2018
Opposition party leaders also joined the mourners. Economic Freedom Fighters Gauteng provincial chair Mandisa Mashego was accompanied by the party’s general secretary Godrich Gardee.
Madikizela-Mandela‚ a stalwart in the fight against apartheid‚ died on Monday at the age of 81 at the Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.
She died after a long illness‚ for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully on Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones‚ the family said in an official statement.
#WinnieMandela Singing and waving of flags in Orlando West, Soweto as EFF members arive to pay their respects pic.twitter.com/UO6xNQyATc— Mama_ka_Liliza (@Zoemahopo) April 3, 2018