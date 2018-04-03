Soweto streets closed off near the home of Madikizela-Mandela as mourners gather

Political leaders have continued to visit the home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Orlando West‚ Soweto‚ on Tuesday morning.

The roads leading to the house have been closed and only journalists are allowed in. Police and the metro cops can been seen on every street corner leading to the house.

A throng of journalists has already camped outside the house to see those visiting Madikizela-Mandela’s home. Madikizela-Mandela’s neighbours were still coming in and out of the home to offer their condolences to their beloved mother.