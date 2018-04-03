The Hawks are offering a R100 000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of two dangerous fugitives who have been convicted in absentia.

Charles ‘Kenny’ Ranyao‚ 41‚ and Stelio Rosario ‘Scelo’ Mkize‚ 33‚ have been convicted of murder and attempted murder‚ and for possession of prohibited firearms‚ ammunitions and Global Positioning System (GPS) jamming devices.

Ranyao‚ Mkize and Clement Edward Manzini‚ 34‚ were arrested following a shootout with members from the Hawks’ Technical Operations Management Section (TOMS) on September 3 2014‚ in Glen Austin‚ Midrand‚ north of Johannesburg‚ after they were spotted travelling in a cloned SAPS marked vehicle with two other suspects who were fatally wounded on the scene.

“The trio made a series of court appearances at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court and bail was denied. They however appealed to the Johannesburg High Court and were subsequently granted R25‚000 bail each. The case was transferred to the High Court‚ Ranyao failed to show up for trial‚ and on October 3 2017 Mkize absconded. They were both found guilty in absentia‚” said Hawks spokesman Captain Lloyd Ramovha. He said Manzini was sentenced on October 6 2017 to two terms of life imprisonment and an additional 66 years.

“The wanted accused are dangerous and habitual criminals who are likely to continue committing violent crimes for as long as they are on the loose. It is in the wake of this background that we seek public assistance to ensure that they are rearrested as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information that can result in the arrest and conviction of the wanted fugitives‚ is urged to call the Investigating Officer in this case: Captain Nkoane on: 071 481 3503 or Crime Stop: 08600 10111.”