"In our eyes‚ she is the perfect image of the Divine: she taught us to love ourselves‚ our country and continue the struggle for the total emancipation of our people and continent‚" the Economic Freedom Fighters said of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Mbuyiseni Quintin Ndlozi said on behalf of the party that she should have been president.

"For denying us Winnie Mandela as the president of the Republic South Africa‚ the liberation movement must bury its head in shame in this painful hour of loss.

". . . We bid her farewell as the stone that the builders rejected. Her memory will live long and one day a better society‚ free from the patriarchal hatred that suppressed her rise to be a president‚ will embrace a talented black woman to lead our nation. In her name we vow to accelerate and deepens the fight against patriarchy‚ within our own ranks and in society in general."