Nobel peace laureate and archbishop emeritus Desmond Tutu has joined the nation in mourning the death of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela‚ who died on Monday afternoon at the age of 81.

Tutu described Madikizela-Mandela as having for many years been the defining symbol of the struggle against apartheid.

“She refused to be bowed by the imprisonment of her husband‚ the perpetual harassment of her family by security forces‚ detentions‚ bannings and banishment. Her courageous defiance was deeply inspirational to me‚ and to generations of activists.

“Leah and I send our heartfelt condolences to her daughters‚ grandchildren and extended family. May she rest in peace and rise in glory‚” Tutu said in a statement.