The executive management of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has requested a full report on the cutting of a programme midway through the show.

According to reports‚ veteran radio talk show host Sakina Kamwendo was busy presenting her breakfast show Forum at Eight on SAfm when the producers were instructed to take her off the air.

The show was cut halfway through the allotted hour‚ with music played for the remainder of the time.

In a statement on Saturday‚ the public broadcaster expressed its concern about the incident.