PE scuffle may result in DC for UDM's Bobani

ide whether any action should be taken against his party's councillor who allegedly manhandled a Cope MP during the drama that unfolded in the Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting on Thursday.

Cope MP Deidre Carter told the publication she was affronted by the conduct of axed Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Mongameli Bobani‚ and that she had contacted Holomisa about it.

Holomisa said on Friday: "We have demanded a full report on the proceedings of yesterday’s Council and where necessary disciplinary action will be taken against Bobani’s behaviour in the said meeting of yesterday. We have 14 days to do so."

Carter said she was sitting in the public gallery when the incident occurred.

“He grabbed one of the chief of staff of the DA council. He started using the s-word and the f-word. I stood up and said to him ‘calm down’. He then grabbed me and knocked me with his shoulder.

“I then immediately phoned the general [Holomisa] and I explained to him this is what has happened. He then asked me to compile a report. The whole thing lasted about 20 seconds.

“I promise you that I have never ever seen such ill discipline. I actually told General Holomisa that you have such an amazing movement and this man is an insult to it‚” said Carter.