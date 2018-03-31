A man‚ believed to be in his fifties‚ was found with a fatal gunshot wound in Luipaardsvlei near Krugersdorp‚ west of Johannesburg‚ on Saturday morning.

ER24 spokesman Wener Vermaak said when paramedics arrived on the scene at around 5.30am they found the man lying on a gravel road‚ with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

“Sadly‚ there was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on the scene.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident is not yet known. Police attended the scene and will conduct an investigation‚” Vermaak said.