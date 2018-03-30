The federation was reacting to a Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) report which stated that 577 000 children in South Africa‚ some as young as seven‚ were working.

The Survey of Activities of Young People‚ 2015‚ release on March 16‚ stated that of the 11.2-million South African children between the ages of seven and 17‚ 577 000 were involved in child labour in 2015‚ down from 779 000 in 2010.

StatsSA defined child labour as work undertaken by children under the age of 18 that is exploitative‚ hazardous or otherwise inappropriate for their age‚ detrimental to their development.

It said about 81 000 of the children appeared to be doing work prohibited by the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.

The majority of the children were between the ages of 16 and 17. Children in KwaZulu-Natal (10%) were more likely to be working when compared with those from other provinces. Northern Cape (1.2%) had the least number of children who involved in child labour.