Trending: Jail for a racist‚ Oz ball tampering and Easter

The Patriotic Alliance at the last minute backed the DA. The council meeting descended into chaos and a walkout‚ with suggestions that perhaps no one wanted the vote to go ahead anyway.

In the week leading up to the long Easter weekend‚ the main searches were for the sentencing to jail of a racist and unsporting behaviour on the cricket field‚ according to Google.

The phrase “Australia ball tampering” had more than 50 000 searches after footage emerged of Oz batsman Cameron Bancroft rubbing what turned out to be sandpaper on the ball while on the field. It later emerged that captain Steve Smith and vice captain David Warner were involved.

Smith and Warner were banned from playing for Australia for a year and from holding leadership positions for two. Bancroft received a nine-month ban and coach Darren Lehmann quit as head coach of Australia even though he said he had no knowledge of the cheating.