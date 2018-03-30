South Africa

Three dead‚ two hurt in shooting at Jo’burg taxi rank

By Kgaugelo Masweneng - 30 March 2018 - 12:25
Three people have died and two were critically injured during a shooting at a taxi rank in Wanderers Street‚ Johannesburg‚ on Wednesday evening.

The police suspect the shooting is related to a continuous taxi war in the province.

“Last night a suspect opened fire at one of the city’s taxi ranks. Of the three deceased‚ two were identified as taxi owners while the third victim was not identified. The two injured were a taxi driver and a street vendor‚” said Mavela Masondo‚ Gauteng police spokesperson.

The injured victims are in hospital and the suspect is still at large.

Masondo said although the motive is not yet known‚ the police suspect it was linked to the taxi war.

Police have opened three cases of murder and two of attempted murder.

