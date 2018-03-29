Vicki Momberg's first night in jail - Here's what on her menu now

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has spent her first night behind bars at the Johannesburg Correctional Services Centre‚ better known as Sun City.

While the Sun City resort is a popular vacation spot‚ this Sun City stay will be anything but a holiday for the 49-year-old real estate agent who could spend two years there‚ serving time for her vile tongue.

Momberg was on Wednesday handed a three-year sentence by the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg. One year was suspended on condition that she is not found guilty of a similar crime within the next three years.

The publication asked the Department of Correctional Services what type of environment Momberg would be incarcerated in.