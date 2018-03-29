An Eastern Cape man will spend life behind bars after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) overturned his six-year jail term for raping a six-year-old boy in 2012.

Mzukisi Peli was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Grahamstown High Court after pleading guilty to raping the boy. The court suspended four years of his 10-year sentence on condition that he was not convicted of the same offence.

In sentencing him‚ the court found that there were compelling and substantial circumstances that warranted the imposition of a lesser sentence. The court also took into account that Peli was a first-time offender and that he had consumed alcohol when he committed the offence.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)‚ however‚ appealed against Peli’s sentence at the SCA‚ arguing that it was too lenient. The SCA on Wednesday upheld the NPA’s appeal and found that the sentence was “shockingly and disturbingly” lenient.

Acting Judge of Appeal Wendy Hughes found that the High Court had committed a serious misdirection when it “unjustifiably decided that the general or neutral factors advanced in mitigation constituted substantial and compelling circumstances sufficient to impose a lesser sentence than the prescribed sentence [of life imprisonment]”.