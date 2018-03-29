South Africa

The SCA replaces child rapist's six-year jail term with life imprisonment

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 29 March 2018 - 10:25
Half naked woman at the side of the road trap leads to motorists rape.
Rape - Half naked woman at the side of the road trap leads to motorists rape.
Image: lassedesignen/123rf

An Eastern Cape man will spend life behind bars after the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) overturned his six-year jail term for raping a six-year-old boy in 2012.

Mzukisi Peli was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by the Grahamstown High Court after pleading guilty to raping the boy. The court suspended four years of his 10-year sentence on condition that he was not convicted of the same offence.

In sentencing him‚ the court found that there were compelling and substantial circumstances that warranted the imposition of a lesser sentence. The court also took into account that Peli was a first-time offender and that he had consumed alcohol when he committed the offence.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)‚ however‚ appealed against Peli’s sentence at the SCA‚ arguing that it was too lenient. The SCA on Wednesday upheld the NPA’s appeal and found that the sentence was “shockingly and disturbingly” lenient.

Acting Judge of Appeal Wendy Hughes found that the High Court had committed a serious misdirection when it “unjustifiably decided that the general or neutral factors advanced in mitigation constituted substantial and compelling circumstances sufficient to impose a lesser sentence than the prescribed sentence [of life imprisonment]”.

Prosecutor convicted of rape worked while on bail‚ after conviction

A KwaZulu-Natal prosecutor who was convicted of rape and defeating the ends of justice has been prosecuting cases while out on bail.
News
2 days ago

“I fail to comprehend the high court’s characterisation of the rape of a six year old as not being severe so as to induce a sense of shock.”

The appeal court also found that Peli had failed to hand himself over to the police after the incident and that it was only after four years that he was arrested and pleaded guilty.

“His plea of crime did not arise as a result of remorse but rather because there was overwhelming evidence against him … In my view‚ the respondent’s actions and conduct did not show remorse. This is a case of regret instead of remorse‚” Hughes found.

According to court papers‚ Peli accosted the boy and his four-year-old friend while they were walking to a shop. He took them to a secluded spot where he physically assaulted them.

“He instructed the complainant to remove his trousers and lie on his stomach. Thereafter he raped the complainant anally‚” the papers read.

Serial rapist jailed for ‘indeterminate period’

Lonwabo Solontsi was on Friday declared a dangerous criminal and jailed for an “indeterminate period”.
News
6 days ago

Man receives life sentence for raping 7-year-old boy

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a seven-year-old boy in the Inchanga area in KwaZulu-Natal in May 2016.
News
7 days ago

Let us deal harshly with child abuse

Whenever police release crime statistics, one area that ought to make headlines but seldom gets serious mention is the issue of child abuse. Murder, ...
Opinion
14 days ago

No bail yet for Siam Lee murder accused

The 29-year-old businessman‚ who is facing a raft of charges including rape‚ cannot yet be named.
News
20 days ago

Motorist lured into rape trap by half-naked woman on roadside

A female motorist who stopped to assist a seemingly frantic half-naked woman in Mpumalanga found herself a victim of a trap.
News
26 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Mabuza answers question on Magashule’s alleged R20m farewell bash
'I’m definitely laying charges’: Journalist’s account after ‘assault’ by EFF’s ...
X