A squabble over a parking spot between a woman and a truck driver outside a popular Durban North shopping centre ended in a shootout on Thursday.

It is understood that the tiff began when a truck driver asked the woman‚ parked in a loading zone‚ to move her car.

Sources with knowledge of the incident said that the woman had moved‚ but then returned and parked behind the truck.

“Things then escalated and the woman and the truck driver got into a war of words. We are not sure exactly what happened but the woman is alleged to have produced a gun and fired a shot‚” the police source said.