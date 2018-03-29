South Africa

Nelson Mandela Bay no confidence vote delayed as chaos erupts

By Staff Writer - 29 March 2018 - 10:31
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, Athol Trollip's motion of no confidence delayed.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Jonathan Lawack has indefinitely adjourned today’s special council meeting after chaos erupted in the council this morning.

A motion of no confidence against Mayor Athol Trollip‚ to be tabled by the EFF‚ was set to be discussed.

A scuffle broke out when DA councillor Rano Kayser allegedly touched EFF councillor Zilindile Vena. This led to DA leader Mmusi Maimane intervening before city manager Johann Mettler also attempted to calm the councillors down.

Other councillors such as Lukhanyo Mrara also got involved in an attempt to defend their leaders.

EFF leader Julius Malema addressed his supporters in Nelson Mandela Bay on March 28 2018. In his address, Malema explained why the EFF wants to see the DA’s Athol Trollip removed as Mayor.

