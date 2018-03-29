Four lawyers down‚ a damning psychologist report‚ a dismal assessment by a probation officer and a character witness who painted her as a “lunatic” were only some of the signs of Vicki Momberg’s self-destructive nature.

The convicted racist’s legal woes and her constant clash with her lawyers were only the tip of the iceberg.

It is not common for an accused person to change lawyers as often as this Johannesburg real estate agent did. She dropped counsel after counsel following disagreements on how the case should be handled.

On lawyer number three‚ Magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan had warned Momberg to "co-operate" with her lawyer who was operating pro bono.

He eventually quit.

Momberg‚ who was arrested and charged with crimen injuria after insulting‚ belittling and degrading black police officers and 10111 operators‚ labelling them as "k*****s"‚ showed that her problems went beyond what had happened that night.

She claimed to have been distraught and disturbed after being a victim of a smash-and-grab.

Prosecutor Yusuf Baba previously told the court a psychologist had found that Momberg suffered from sane automatism (temporary insanity) but despite this‚ the doctor had also found that Momberg could tell the difference between right and wrong.