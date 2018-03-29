Let the people speak‚ says Mbalula after failed Trollip ousting

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula believes the best solution for the troubled Nelson Mandela Bay Metro is for the council to get a fresh mandate from the voters.

Speaking after a chaotic council meeting in which a motion of no confidence on mayor Athol Trollip was to be debated‚ Mbalula said the ANC had the same position it had before the chaos.

“We have said it before that here‚ in Nelson Mandela Bay Metro‚ nobody won with a majority vote. We said let us go back to the people but they refused. We then stood aside. Our people had not come in numbers to vote for us. But they [also] never went to vote for Trollip. What is happening here is not democracy.

“We are not power grabbers. We are an organisation of the people. We must win power by getting majority votes from our people. That is what we want as the ANC. We don’t want scrambles. When we came to power as the ANC‚ we did not come through the back door. We came in through the front door.