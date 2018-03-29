Don't ‘Bible-bash’ sex workers‚ says religious expert.

Don't use the Bible to bash the sex industry.

That was the plea from University of KwaZulu-Natal lecturer‚ gender activist and theologian Patricia Bongiwe Zengele‚ who has called on the religious sector to give sex workers a break.

Zengele‚ who has been a social worker for 30 years‚ was speaking during a public discussion on sex work in South Africa and its implications such as sexual violence and public health at the university’s Howard College in Durban on Wednesday.

She told the audience that commercial sex work was a very old industry but religion was one of those institutions that frowned on the industry.

“Religion is one of those institutions that frown against sex work and we are so judgemental and sometimes we even use the [religious] text to bash people who are in this industry.