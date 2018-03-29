The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has distanced itself from a statement calling for support of former president Jacob Zuma when he appears in court next Friday.

The ANC said the statement entitled “Support for President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Nxamalala Mnhlanganyelwa Zuma” was not issued by its interim coordinator Sihle Zikalala‚ as claimed on social networks.

The party said the statement was issued on Monday during a press briefing organised by people who described themselves as representatives of business forums within and outside KZN.

“The statement‚ among other things‚ calls upon people to come out in their numbers to support Cde Zuma when he appears in court next month‚” said the ANC.

However‚ the party said Zikalala had on several occasions stated categorically that he would abide by the ANC national executive committee decision on the matter.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule announced on Sunday that the party would not support Zuma in his upcoming trial but members could do so as long as they did not wear the party’s regalia.