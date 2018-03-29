ANC KZN denies calling on thousands to support Zuma in court
The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has distanced itself from a statement calling for support of former president Jacob Zuma when he appears in court next Friday.
The ANC said the statement entitled “Support for President Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Nxamalala Mnhlanganyelwa Zuma” was not issued by its interim coordinator Sihle Zikalala‚ as claimed on social networks.
The party said the statement was issued on Monday during a press briefing organised by people who described themselves as representatives of business forums within and outside KZN.
“The statement‚ among other things‚ calls upon people to come out in their numbers to support Cde Zuma when he appears in court next month‚” said the ANC.
However‚ the party said Zikalala had on several occasions stated categorically that he would abide by the ANC national executive committee decision on the matter.
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule announced on Sunday that the party would not support Zuma in his upcoming trial but members could do so as long as they did not wear the party’s regalia.
Zuma was served with a summons to appear in the Durban High Court on April 6 on charges of corruption‚ money laundering and racketeering relating to the controversial multi-million rand arms deal.
The business forums have vowed to throw their weight behind Zuma during these “trying times.”
“It is our firm belief that justice delayed is justice denied. The spurious charges and their reinstatement will not put any bread and butter on top of the table of an African family. The whole arms deal was dealt with to the latter by the Arms Deal Commission of Inquiry as led by Judge Seriti‚” the groups said in a statement.
“We find ourselves back to the days where law enforcement organs are used for political battles. We are [of] a view that the time for CJ Moegoeng to appont a Commission of Inquiry to investigate white collar crimes that are happening in the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is now.”
The business forums said their “unwavering support for Nxamalala” was underpinned “by our conviction that he remains the father of RET (radical economic transformation) and land expropriation without compensation.”
“He is the first president to declare expropriation of land without compensation thereby bringing hope for restoration of dignity for African people‚ whom majority remain poor.”
They said Zuma had also declared free tertiary education for “children of working class and the poor.” The group said under his presidency‚ a target of 30% for black people to acquire equity in the mining sector was advanced.
“As such we are calling upon all people of South Africa to rally behind this gallant fighter of RET and the revolution of African masses and go to Durban High Court on 6 April 2018.”