Farmer finds freshly dug shallow grave on his property.

A farmer from Mid Illovo in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands was shocked when he found a shallow grave on his property last week‚ police said.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the farmer had been working on his farm when he spotted the freshly dug soil.

"[It had been] covered with tree branches and he went to investigate. He then saw a hand and a foot appearing from the soil. Then he contacted the police‚" said Mbhele.

The body had not yet been too badly decomposed as police were able to make out significant features.