The drought is about to whack Capetonians in the pocket‚ doubling the price of water in the next two years.

The City of Cape Town’s draft budget‚ tabled at Wednesday’s council meeting‚ proposes a 27% rise in water tariffs from July 1.

And it will get worse in 2019‚ with a 30.45% increase‚ followed by a 22% rise in 2020/21.

The net effect is that the price of water will more than double between July 1 this year and July 1‚ 2020.

Xanthea Limberg‚ the mayoral committee member for water‚ waste and energy‚ told a media briefing the drought was to blame.