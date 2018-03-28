The shutdown of the routes follows several interventions‚ including the signing of peace accord‚ facilitated by the provincial government to bring peace to the rival associations.

"All interventions to date have failed dismally‚ hence the Police Minister has taken drastic measures in stamping the authority of the State‚" the ministry said.

Cele commented: "This is not the first time that a decision of closing down the taxi routes is taken‚ but what is different this time is that unless there is absolute compliance to the peace accord‚ the routes will be closed indefinitely‚ so that the hand of government is felt in this area. Even if they take us to court‚ we will defend the authority of the State."

"After the signing of the ceasefire agreement 13 people have been killed and 17 cases of attempted murder have been registered; we are not a banana republic‚ therefore business cannot continue as usual. In fact‚ the taxi business can rather go down to its knees instead of masquerading as a funeral parlour‚" said Minister Cele.

The ministry said Cele together with the provincial leadership in the Eastern Cape led by the MEC for Transport‚ Safety and Liaison‚ Weziwe Tikana‚ and SAPS Provincial Commissioner‚ Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga‚ had a lengthy meeting with the top executive of the two rival taxi operators - Uncedo Services Taxi Association and Border Alliance Taxi Association.

"The discussions were exhausted without any of the parties taking responsibility of the ongoing violence except expressing themselves in admitting to the severity of the pain of the ongoing killings‚ which have claimed lives of both operators and innocent commuters.