Churches and schools in Soweto were in seventh heaven when they received donations from the Motsepe Foundation on Tuesday.

The big occasion was held in the Regina Mundi Church in Soweto and was attended by billionaire Patrice Motsepe and his leadership in the foundation.

One of the beneficiaries was the Orlando West Methodist Church situated along the famous Vilakazi Street which received R150‚000 from the Motsepe Foundation.

Reverend Nomsa Nomqolo from the church explained how the congregation felt about the donation.

“We are very happy with the donation that we received from the Motsepe Foundation. When we say God visits His people‚ we are talking about times like these. We have received grace from God to get this donation. We have been struggling to do the things that we will be able to do them now‚ since we have received the donation‚” said Nomqolo.