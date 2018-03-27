Officials have stepped in to help schoolgirls who have appeared on a sex list that has gone viral on social media.

But the “Jintoe” list — a derogatory Afrikaans term to describe someone deemed promiscuous — is not new. Lists have been compiled and circulated online for months. Often‚ Facebook users even ask about the release of the latest list.

On Tuesday Western Cape Social Development MEC Albert Fritz reacted to the circulation of a list of 31 girls from the Atlantis area.

“The children named on the list are all believed to be minors and schoolchildren from various schools in the Atlantis area‚” said Fritz.

“Social workers will work with their colleagues from the Western Cape Education Department in order to find all the affected children‚ mostly girls‚ and render urgent trauma counselling and psycho-social support.”