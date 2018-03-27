A pie-munching “shoplifter” armed with a pistol found himself at the centre of a standoff with tactical police at the Westville police station on Monday night.

The impasse‚ which lasted several hours‚ saw members of the elite Special Task Force deployed in the suburb as the gun-wielding man holed himself up in a cell.

How the man managed to conceal a handgun from the time he was arrested until the point he was placed in a holding cell remains a mystery.

According to sources with knowledge of the incident‚ the man had been detained for eating a pie in a shop and not paying for the pastry.

Once inside the police cells at the station he is said to have produced a gun and held himself hostage‚ threatening to take his own life. The dramatic threat saw the station officers sending out a call for help‚ with a trained hostage negotiator and the tactical unit responding.

Several hours passed before the man finally gave in to the pleas of the negotiator‚ handing over his gun and surrendering himself – again.