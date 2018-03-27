Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has denied allegations that he coerced the city to give a donation of over R11-million to a non-profit organisation which he was previously involved in.

On Tuesday‚ the ANC in Johannesburg accused Mashaba of bringing in the Field Band Foundation (FBO) to provide services to the council for over R11-million.

FBO is an NGO that over the last 20 years provided over 70‚000 children from broken families and child-headed households opportunities of expression through the arts.

The opposition accused Mashaba of initiating funding for the FBF without any written proposal sent to the city by the foundation.

Mashaba was the chairperson of FBF before becoming mayor.

“The FBF is a well-established NGO with support from the private-sector‚ and boasts a budget of R22-million per annum‚ yet Mayor Mashaba has the audacity to initiate funding of over R11-million from the ratepayers’ money to fund the FBF‚” the ANC charged.

The ANC claims that during a mayoral meeting in February 2017‚ Mashaba “mooted” that the city roll out an anti-drugs abuse awareness campaign over a three-year period. He also allegedly announced at this meeting that the city would need to set aside R3.5-million per annum for the project while there had been no request for funding or a partnership between the city and FBF‚ the ANC claimed.