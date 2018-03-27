Maralwa to take UJ into future

There was ululating and jubilation as Professor Tshilidzi Marwala was inaugurated as the new vice-chancellor and principal of the University of Johannesburg yesterday.

Marwala succeeded Professor Ihron Rensburg at the beginning of this year.

Among the dignitaries who attended the event were former president Thabo Mbeki, Minister of Higher Education and Training Naledi Pandor, Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande, former UJ chancellor Wendy Luhabe, Marwala's family and government officials.

Marwala did not waste time in announcing that he planned to position the institution for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.