Creating half a million jobs a year for young people is a possibility‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday during the launch of the Youth Employment Service (YES).

The initiative‚ according to Ramaphosa‚ was conceived 18 months ago and while it is set to create 330‚000 jobs for young people‚ he is hopeful the number will increase.

"It is possible to ramp it up to 500‚000‚" Ramaphosa said.

He said the initiative was responding to the "greatest and pressing" socio-economic challenge that is unemployment.

"We know that the depth of youth unemployment is huge and therefore we have to respond. Although the obstacles [young people face] are daunting‚ we have resources to overcome the obstacles."

Ramaphosa said the government was working towards improving the quality of learning to ensure that young people complete matric.