Most people questioned felt that SA's electoral system is still working well (61% satisfaction rate) but that parliament is unaccountable (65% dissatisfied).

"This suggests that people feel that their vote still counts when it comes to selecting representatives‚ but once elected Members of Parliament (MPs) fail to properly represent their interests‚" the foundation said in a release ahead of the release of the survey.

When it comes to human rights‚ only 40% of the population were satisfied‚ with most of those who were dissatisfied reporting that equality was the human right that was least respected in the country.

However‚ half the population had not heard of either the Constitution or the Bill of Rights. Levels of awareness were lowest among African females (47%) and people over 60 (43%).

The report was conducted to assess awareness‚ access and attitudes towards human rights and democracy across the country under the Socio-Economic Justice for All Programme of the FHR‚ implemented in partnership with the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development‚ funded by the European Union.

The survey comprised 24‚897 interviews across all the provinces‚ covering more than 4‚165 sites. The FHR carried out the last survey of this kind in 2011‚ when 4‚200 respondents were interviewed across 22 sites; at that time awareness of rights measured 47%.