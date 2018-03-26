H2woe: the frightening picture of SA’s water crisis

We are in trouble. There’s no other way to put it.

Our water is dwindling faster than ever before‚ and all three sectors – agricultural‚ industrial and municipal – are forecast to use increasing amounts of water in years to come. Much of the country’s water infrastructure is in disrepair. Dam levels are dangerously low.

In a water-scarce country‚ this frightening picture – which is painted in a report released to coincide with last week’s National Water Week – should have South Africans worried.