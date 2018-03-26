An Eastern Cape off-duty metro police officer allegedly caught driving drunk and in the wrong lane on Monday decided to ditch his vehicle and make a run on foot from his cuff-wielding colleagues.

For him‚ however‚ this did not have a happy ending as he is behind bars‚ sobering up and possibly waiting to appear in court.

It was unclear how the officer expected to face his colleagues the next time he was to report for duty but Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police chief Yolande Faro expressed disappointment at the officer's conduct.

Faro said officers were patrolling when they noticed a silver VW Polo indicating to turn into the bus lane.

"Our officers switched on their siren to warn the driver against doing it‚ but when he foolhardily persisted‚ he was requested to pull over and eventually stopped his car‚" said Faro.