Cop nabbed for alleged drunk driving tries to flee from colleagues
An Eastern Cape off-duty metro police officer allegedly caught driving drunk and in the wrong lane on Monday decided to ditch his vehicle and make a run on foot from his cuff-wielding colleagues.
For him‚ however‚ this did not have a happy ending as he is behind bars‚ sobering up and possibly waiting to appear in court.
It was unclear how the officer expected to face his colleagues the next time he was to report for duty but Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Police chief Yolande Faro expressed disappointment at the officer's conduct.
Faro said officers were patrolling when they noticed a silver VW Polo indicating to turn into the bus lane.
"Our officers switched on their siren to warn the driver against doing it‚ but when he foolhardily persisted‚ he was requested to pull over and eventually stopped his car‚" said Faro.
"The driver of the patrol car was surprised when he recognised the offending driver as one of his colleagues. They were especially alarmed when he reeked of alcohol and immediately informed him that his blood alcohol level will be tested‚" said Faro.
But the egg-faced alleged drunk cop thought it better to flee from his colleagues rather than face the music.
"The suspect jumped out of his car and ran a short distance before he was apprehended by his colleagues‚" said Faro.
He was arrested and taken to the Gelvandale police station where he was charged for driving under the influence of alcohol.
"I am especially perturbed by this incident and the law must now take its course‚” Faro said.
"There is no way we will tolerate this behaviour as metro police officers are entrusted to stop the carnage on our roads caused by drunken drivers‚ and not be responsible for endangering the lives of other road users‚ like in this case‚" she added. Besides having to face the law‚ the metro cop has been placed on suspension.