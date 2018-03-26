On Monday we visited the rank and spoke to a driver about whether the change of attire came with a change of attitude for those who ferry hundreds of commuters on a daily basis.

“All I know is that taxi drivers are perceived to be violent people and this was done to prove that the taxi industry is also an occupation‚ a respectable occupation‚” said taxi driver Linda Phiri‚ who was wearing a check shirt‚ with his dreadlocks neatly tied back.

“We want to be taken seriously in the same way that pilots are taken seriously‚” Phiri commented‚ saying that just like pilots‚ the lives of scores of people rested in their hands daily.

Mondays and Fridays at this taxi rank are shirt and tie day. Wednesdays are golf shirt days. On Tuesdays‚ Thursdays and the weekends the drivers are free to dress as they please.

“We get a lot of compliments when we are dressed like this‚" said Phiri. "Before this we were called abomageza (empompini)‚ but dressing up like this has changed that‚” he said. Loosely translated‚ the term mageza empompini means 'he who bathes by the tap'.

There is a downside to his smart wear‚ Phiri said. “At times we get stuck on the side of the road or we need to change a tyre. It doesn’t look good when you're wearing a shirt with oil and all that dirt‚” he said.

At this taxi rank‚ failure to adhere to the dress code results in a fine of between R250 and R500.

Phiri told TimesLive that he felt other taxi associations should follow in their footsteps.

“It’s important to be presentable and it’s good if there is a difference between you and a passenger‚” he said.

Phiri was asked whether the change in attire meant drivers would adopted sedate speeds on the road.