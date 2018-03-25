Shapshak believes the public has become aware of how they have been “manipulated”.

“Facebook is really pissed off about the fact that Cambridge Analytica is doing to people what Facebook does to people. Facebook knows as much as it can about you. It mines your information. It digs into your preferences‚ your life‚ what you look at‚ what movies you watch‚ what TV you watch‚ what music you listen to‚ your political preferences‚ all of these things so that it can target advertising‚” Shapshak said.

“Along comes Cambridge Analytica and takes that aspect and only applies it to your political preferences and uses that to manipulate you to either vote for someone or not vote for someone. Now there is a word for that‚ it is called propaganda.”

Sadleir believes this scandal is the “tipping point”.

“I think that the tipping point has been that we are okay with it for advertising purposes. We’re not okay with it when Facebook starts using our information for social engineering‚ propaganda and for political purposes.”