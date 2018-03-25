A group of young people calling itself the #NationalisePrivateSchools National Task Team has called for the nationalisation of private schools and “commodification” of education.

In a statement on Saturday‚ the group said that a dual education system allowing the existence of both private schools and public schools “gives children of the rich minority an unfair advantage to achieve better results and stand a chance of getting better jobs and starting successful businesses than the millions of young people from poor backgrounds who are subjected to public schools”.

“In a country that claims to ensure equality amongst all its citizens selling better education to those who can afford to pay and giving poor quality education to those who can't pay should be foreign‚” it stated.

The #NationalisePrivateSchools campaign charged that the Department of Basic Education had failed to ensure that public schools offered the same level of education as that being offered in private schools.