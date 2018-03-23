“Such systemic failures seem to have aligned with individual factors within the senior management team of the hospital (communication challenges‚ flouting of standing protocol and procedure with minimal consequences‚ poor conflict resolution‚ lack of proactive management etc) to create a perfect storm. This seems to have resulted in the crisis that has manifested in Tower Hospital currently.”

Van Rensburg said Tower Hospital‚ which is a 400–bed long-term psychiatric hospital in the central part of the Eastern Cape‚ had been utilised for many years as a non-voluntary‚ in-patient facility for patients with serious mental conditions requiring long-term care from across the province.

“However to date‚ there has been no development in the province that could have facilitated the implementation of the appropriate deinstitutionalisation of patients to be treated in a least restrictive community-based environment close to their homes. To make matters worse the staff shortages of only two medical officers on the floor at Tower Hospital is further infringing on the physical health of patients‚” he said.

He said accurate record-keeping and proper documentation is a considerable challenge at Tower Hopsital.

“Significant discrepancies and inaccuracies exist about the hospital’s available information on the number and nature of deaths of inpatients that have occurred over the last five to eight years. This has led to important records not being recorded or stored properly and reported instances where recording of information relating to deaths or patient care has been done retrospectively instead of at the point of occurrence.

“It is unclear whether this was done as an attempt to give an impression of lower death rates or better care. What is clearer is the fact that the system of record-keeping and storing of important records has not been done effectively over many years and has left the care of patients at risk. In addition‚ the institution and health professionals who work there are now also vulnerable to litigation‚” Van Rensburg said.

The findings‚ along with recommendations‚ have been shared with the Eastern Cape department of health. The department is also conducting its own investigation into the situation at the hospital and is expected to release its report on March 29.